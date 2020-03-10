Southbank Centre, BFI to end relationships with Shell

Shell will cut its ties with the Southbank Centre and British Film Institute by the end of the year, it was announced Tuesday, with both South Bank institutions confirming their existing financial relationships with the oil giant will not be renewed.

The move comes as London’s art institutions face pressure to end their oil sponsorship deals amid concerns over these companies’ role in the climate crisis. Last year, the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company ended their relationships with fossil fuel companies, and campaigners have called on the British Museum and National Portrait Gallery to do the same.

Chris Garrard, co-director of the activist group Culture Unstained, said Shell — whose UK headquarters is also in the South Bank — is “standing in the way of the zero carbon transition we urgently need and should not be welcomed into our arts institutions.”

Garrard said: “Shell has pursued a business plan that has trampled Indigenous peoples’ rights and pushed the world deeper into climate crisis while sponsoring its cultural neighbours in a cynical attempt to deflect attention from the damage it was causing.”

Shell has been a corporate partner with the Southbank Centre since 2006 when it donated to the arts center’s refurbishment. The company began sponsoring a classical concert series there in 2007, but the sponsorship was dropped in 2014 after years of protests.

The Southbank Centre confirmed to the Guardian that its partnership with Shell will end in June, though the oil giant is still listed on its “Our Partners” page online.

Shell has been a corporate member of the BFI for several years, according to a press release.

A spokesperson said: “The BFI is committed to supporting a sustainable future, and we are in the process of reviewing the impact of our own activities across all our sites; how we can better support the UK’s screen industries to move towards sustainable practice and how we respond culturally to the climate and ecological emergency.”

Photo by CEphoto/ Uwe Aranas