South Western Railway reaches out to customers and colleagues affected by Flybe collapse

SWR is reaching out to support the customers and colleagues affected by the collapse of Flybe

Following Flybe entering administration, South Western Railway is taking steps to support the customers and colleagues affected by the airline’s collapse.

SWR is offering free travel for customers who have booked flights with Flybe, as well as Flybe colleagues, for travel between 5 and Wednesday 11 March 2020 so they can make their planned journey.

Free travel will be available for Flybe customers and colleagues travelling in either direction between:

Exeter and London Waterloo

Southampton Airport Parkway and London Waterloo

Poole or Portsmouth and London Waterloo (for customers who may travel to/from the Channel Islands)

Customers will need to present a ticket or boarding pass, this might be an e-ticket in an email or app or printed on paper. This must be dated for travel between Thursday 5 and Wednesday 11 March 2020. Flybe colleagues are also able to travel on South Western Railway services with their Flybe ID.

Alan Penlington, Customer Experience Director at South Western Railway, said, “With Flybe operating out of airports in Exeter and Southampton, we know there will be many customers in our region affected by its collapse.

“We are glad we can support Flybe customers and colleagues by allowing them to travel for free on our services and make their planned journey.”

South Western Railway is also encouraging the 2,000 colleagues affected by the closure of Flybe to apply for roles with the company. SWR recognises that many of these colleagues are dedicated to customer service and would make great additions to the railway family.

Sharon Johnston HR Director at South Western Railway, said, “We’re sorry to hear of the collapse of Flybe, especially the impact this will have on its 2,000 colleagues.

“We know many of them share our values, especially in being committed to customers.

“We’re always on the lookout for great people to help us deliver great journeys, so would encourage Flybe colleagues to take a look at some of the great roles we have here at South Western Railway.”