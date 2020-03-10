Slick Willies: ‘Fighting the fight’

To celebrate its 50th year, professional skate shop, Slick Willies is relaunching its London store on 29th February 2020. Store owner and professional skater Rudy Porter decided it was time to update the store to meet the demands of their ever growing customer base. In his words with many independent retail shops disappearing off the high streets of South Kensington and Kingsward, a reup is “definitely needed to better serve the great people of London”.

Slick Willies has become a prominent fixture for London’s Skateboarding community attracting many top brands that enable it to be the central skating spot of central London. Those brands include Independent, Thrasher, Emerica, Ripndip, Brixton, Anti Hero, Santa Cruz, Spitfire, and Toy machines skateboards and apparel as well as a full wide range of roller skates, scooters, inline skates, and everything else one would expect from London’s leading skate store.

Opening up in 1970, Slick Willies has built up a venerable London’s oldest skate shop, and takes its colourful name from the original founder’s pool-hall nickname. First opening its doors next to the then famous Kensington Markets, Slick Willies provided access to American clothing and introduced skateboards to an enthusiastic city during the mid 1970’s. The heart of skate life in the Kingsward and Kensington areas, it’s influence has helped to pioneer skate culture in London.

However Slick Willies will need this relaunch to be successful in combating the current attack on local independent business; the so-called rates war. With the council constantly increasing business rates and the collapses of local shops around kings road area, leading to big businesses taking over, small business owners like Rudy Porter have a pressing need to ‘fight the fight’ with this relaunch.

The new Slick Willies has seen a great deal of renovations undertaken for it’s new look. For starters they changed their classic logo, to go with something more modern and chic. However if anyone still longs for the old logo, it can still be pressed onto a merchandise of your choosing and sold upon request. The decoration within the store was also refurbished with boards placed on the walls, which should appeal to their primary customer base.



However Mr. Porter has to hope that the promise made last year by Boris Johnson and parliament to reduce single shop’s rates, possibly by as much as 50%, will be kept. Whether it is accomplished or not, Mr Porter and the Slick Willies team will need all the customers they can get, from skateboard lovers, rollerblade fanatics, and street style enthusiasts.

Opening Hours

Monday – Saturday 10am – 6.30pm

Sunday 12pm – 5pm

Photos credit: Slick Willies