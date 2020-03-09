Research on Historical Role of London’s Women Initiated

The City of London Corporation has announced a new initiative, Celebrating City Women, which explores the historical role of women in London. The group has commissioned two new bodies of research which delve into the lives of women from the City of London over hundreds of years to find some fascinating and surprising information about the working lives and representation of London women.

Findings revealed London women working as carpenters, gunmakers, ironmongers and leather sellers, where the first known by name is Elizabeth Cockeram, who was made Free to trade in the City in 1489. Women also had careers in investment, financial services, journalism, shop keepers, merchants and silversmiths, and were active in competitive sports.

Celebrating City Women follows the City of London Corporation’s Women: Work and Power from 2018, which honoured the achievements of women across the UK to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People Act passed in 1918, which marked the beginning of women’s enfranchisement.

Virginia Rounding, an author and historian based in the City of London, was commissioned to undertake a new body of research within the City of London Corporation’s archives and collections (and City Livery companies). She investigated individuals and groups of working women who have contributed to the City of London in the past.

Additionally, Janet Foster and Dr. Jessamy Harvey looked back at the role of women in the City’s art collections and London’s streetscape by conducting two surveys: one exploring women as makers of art, donors of art, historical or memorial subjects of art and streets or locations named after women, and the second looking at women as traders and makers.

The combined findings highlight that women have played an important and crucial role in shaping the working and cultural landscape of London City, but yet have been hugely underrepresented in history books. The City’s archives have revealed that many women took on apprenticeships with earliest entry for a woman being Marion de Lymeseye who was apprenticed to a Roger Oriel, a maker of rosaries, in 1276. While not privy to fully fledged Livery Company Membership, women were often free of a company, which enabled them to work and trade in the city with many taking up the opportunity to do so in jobs, which at their time were considered roles only for their masculine counterparts.

While many women took on the roles of their husbands when they were widowed, the discoveries display the wide variety of jobs and careers that women have had over centuries, exposing a huge number of skilled and successful women in trades that have historically been seen as masculine.

“This research has unearthed some surprising revelations about how, historically, women made their mark on the City in a variety of enterprising ways and arguably, helped to make it what it is today,” Wendy Hyde, Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Recognition of Women expert group, said.

In addition, the City Corporation has launched a call-out to complement this research, asking the public to nominate women from across time who have contributed to, or are connected with, the Square Mile. Nominations can be made a www.celebratingcitywomen.co.uk/nominations.