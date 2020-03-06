The Reformation of Wolf Hall

When it comes to literature, the Tudor’s empire of paper and ink far outstrips the small wet island they ruled when they were merely flesh and blood. From fiction to nonfiction, high-brow to low, the Tudor reign is apparently unshakeable and never ending. An inexhaustible stream of writers have created a hall of mirrors reflecting bloated armies of porcine Henry’s; each a blood red star with doomed constellations of wives trapped in fatal orbit around them. The Holbein portraits are detailed enough to permanently fix these long dead men and women’s physiognomy in our cultural memory. Their innermost character however have frequently been trusted to the tender mercies of novelists, as much as they have historians. This has paradoxically led to a rather conservative estimation of each of the principle players; hence Anne Boleyn is always a witchy seductress and Katherine of Aragon’s one knife blow away from a martyred saint. Of course even the Holbeins present specific idealised versions; nothing about Henry’s portraits imply that his legs were reeking slabs of suppurating ulcers.

With all the weight of past fiction and cultural knowledge reinforcing what we ‘know’ about Henry VIII’s court, it took someone bold to rebuild the House of Henry as something a little more House of Cards. Enter Hillary Mantel, circa 2008 she was a relatively unappreciated star in the British literary firmament but one with fiercely idiosyncratic approach to history and the novel. Her first novel, written at 21 (though it was only published as her fifth in 1992) was the magisterial French Revolution epic A Place Of Greater Safety. In Mantel’s hand’s Maximillian Robespierre, the blood soaked bogeyman of the 19th century was recast into something like a tragic hero. An arguable sympathy for historical figures whose moral alignment had been deemed a settled science is one of the most notable factors of her first book. This sympathy would flower again when she came upon the lumpen toad despoiling the courtly Tudor flower garden, the thuggish bureaucrat who gleefully set saintly Thomas More’s bonce bouncing on the cobbles: Thomas Cromwell.

Of course some people’s response would simply be “who?” Considering Cromwell is neither Royal nor (apologies for the mental image) a blushing bride, he stands outside the divorced, beheaded, died rhyme and is therefore a non-person. To those more in the know however, Cromwell is a very strange choice of protagonist. Beyond Henry himself, there’s no clearer villain of the piece; a cold pen-pusher who mercilessly scythed through abbeys and queens alike. In Mantel’s hands however Cromwell becomes the exemplar of coming modernity; with the Reformation he helped shape as the birth pangs of a modern nation. Far from a stony block of a man, he’s a sinuous shape changer; able to write his own destiny in a time where ambition for the non-ennobled was deemed just beneath spitting in God’s face. Even the non-Cromwell characters like the faithfully sexualised Anne Boleyn spread their wings into new forms, Boleyn recast as a creature of pure ambition and intellect who Cromwell feels doesn’t have a sexual bone in her body. The amount of counter-Wolf Hall non-fiction books that have come out over the last decade testifies to how much these books have shaken our mental image of what was previously assumed unassailable. As a blacksmith’s son, Thomas Cromwell would have been well aware that even the strongest metal can be violently reshaped and that is precisely what Mantel has done.