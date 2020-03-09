Olympia to host the UK’s leading landlord and property exhibition show

As our newspaper grows, our property coverage is expanding. As such, we’re incredibly excited to be exhibiting at The National Landlord Investment Show.

The show’s 70th anniversary will be celebrated with a return to Olympia, London on 19th March 2020 with guests Andrew Neil and Michael Portillo. Neil’s signature forensic analysis is sure to make for compelling listening. The conversation will be a must for anyone with sector specific interests; or who, like us, is fascinated by the impact of our turbulent political landscape on the economy and the UK’s property sector.

The National Landlord Investment Show is the UK’s leading landlord and property exhibition show which allows thousands of landlords and investors to connect with a large number of professionals within the property industry, such as tax advisors, property solicitors, mortgage brokers, letting agents, among other providers of buy-to-let products and services. From their first show in Croydon, South London in May 2013, the NLIS will be returning to London Olympia Conference Centre on 19th March 2020, marking their 15th appearance at this renowned venue.

With an expected substantial turnout of up to 5,000 UK landlords and property investors, the 70th show to date will place a spotlight on the current position of UK landlords and property investors in 2020 and how they can move forward with their portfolios entering the new decade.

The show will open with a robust governmental panel debate chaired by political broadcaster Andrew Neil on the topic of the 2020 budget announcement and how it will impact UK landlords and the buy-to-let market. Andrew Neil will be joined on stage by Michael Portillo (Former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer), David Smith (Economics Editor for The Sunday Times), and property finance professionals, Paul Mahoney (Nova Financial Group) and Tony Gimple (Less Tax for Landlords).

With it being the first budget announcement under our new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and a new conservative majority in the aftermath of their December election victory, this debate is one not to be missed and will provide fresh insight on where UK landlords and property investors stand within a post-Brexit era. All attendees will have an opportunity to actively participate in the debate as the floor will be opened to audience questions. Following on from this governmental debate, the day will be packed with further opportunities for attendees to engage with additional panel debates topics including a debate on the effects of Proptech on the buy-to-let market hosted by Paul Shamplina (Landlord Action and Channel 5’s Nightmare Tenants and Slum Landlords). And NOT to be missed…the UK’s largest HMO Debate chaired by HMO expert Peter Licourinos (HMO on Steroids & HMO Premier) which will be focused on making HMOs work and avoiding the pitfalls.

In addition to the highly informative panel debates which feature notable figures from government, media and the property industry, the show boasts opportunities for attendees to engage with over 100 exhibitors and 45+ educational seminars running back to back throughout the day. Overall, the show provides the perfect platform for landlords and property professionals to share and exchange knowledge about best practices and current challenges facing the buy-to-let-market.

If you wish to register and receive your FREE show tickets please go to https://www.landlordinvestmentshow.co.uk/london-19-march

Doors will open at 8:30am at London Olympia Conference Centre, Thursday 19th March 2020.