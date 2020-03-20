A bronze plaque by Charles Sargeant Jagger entitled No Man’s Land that was discovered in a house clearance is going under the hammer at Special Auction Services in Newbury on Tuesday 31st March and is expected to fetch £20,000-25,000.

Jagger is one of the most celebrated sculptors of the 20th Century and following active service in World War One, he is best known for his war memorials. Examples of his work can be seen in London at the Royal Artillery Memorial at Hyde Park Corner as well as the Great Western Railway War Memorial on Platform One at Paddington Station.

No Man’s Land depicts a “listening post”, a technique of trench warfare in which a soldier would hide among the corpses, broken stretchers and barbed wire of No Man’s Land, in order to listen for the enemy.

Thomas Forrester, TV Expert and Director of SAS says, “This is a hidden gem that was bought to us at one of our free Valuation Days and is sure to have a wide appeal not only to those who love Modern British Art, but also for those for whom the depiction of War is significant.”

Readers can find out more information about this item or anything else in the auction, obtain a catalogue or find out how to bid by contacting SAS on 01635 580 595 or via admin@specialauctionsservices.com.

