Message from Lots Road Auction

In response to government advice, we have decided to postpone our Fine & Decorative auction which was due to take place on the 22nd of March.

This sale will now be taking place on the 5th April, subject to any further changes. We have taken this decision to both protect the health of staff and customers as well as to ensure the efficiency of any sales taking place.

Please keep addressing our website where we will update any changes to viewing times and schedules.

In the meantime, our next sale is currently available to be view online via lotsroad.com, you can also leave any absentee/commission bids through our website.

Valuation requests can be submitted to our specialists by email.