Mayor of London letter to Housing Secretary

Sadiq Khan has written a letter to the Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick setting out further measures he believes are required to protect London’s private renters, welfare claimants, refugees and people with no recourse to public funds during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Mayor says there is now a risk the UK Government’s response to COVID-19 falls out of step with other countries, with a number of Governments overseas implementing highly protective measures in recent days – commensurate with the scale of this crisis.

He also calls on the Government not to leave landlords and tenants to work out an ‘affordable payment plans’ for delayed or deferred rent and to immediately increase the amounts available through Housing Benefit and the housing support element of Universal Credit, to ensure this covers in full the rents of private tenants unable to pay them due to COVID-19.

The Mayor also acknowledges the likely impacts of COVID-19 on housing delivery in London and requests temporary measures to grant maximum flexibility to the GLA to utilise funding provided by MHCLG via the Affordable Homes Programme and Land Assembly, Small Sites and Accelerated Construction Funds.

The full letter can be read below:

Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP

