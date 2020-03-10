London City Airport announces new public art exhibition

International travelers arriving at London City Airport this summer will be greeted by a new public art exhibition showcasing some of the natural foliage can be found near the airfield.

The exhibition, called “Destination London,” is the work of London-based artist Anne Hardy and will feature six large images of plants collected from the edge of the airport’s runway, the nearby docks and creek, and nearby urban gardens.

Each image will be a photogram, which is a type of image created not with a camera but by placing an object on light-sensitive paper and exposing it to light. The result is a black-and-white likeness of the object that looks sort of like an X-ray.

Hardy, who was recently commissioned for an outdoor installation on the front of Tate Britain, said “Destination London” is designed to celebrate the natural life that has evolved along the River Thames as a result of thousands of years of human activity.

She said: “The Thames connects us literally to past trade, and the people who have travelled here over its surface. The surrounding landscape of tidal flows and post-industrial development forms a kind of archaeology in flux, which holds within it a parallel botanic universe of international plants.”

“Destination London” will also be part of an expanded public art walk through East London called “The Line,” which stretches from the Olympic Park to The O2.

To see more of Hardy’s part work, visit anne-hardy.co.uk.