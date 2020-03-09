Léon Spilliaert at the Sackler Gallery

This is certainly not an uplifting exhibition. If you want uplifting, then head downstairs to the Picasso and Paper, where there is joy a-plenty. Léon Spilliaert was a loner and an insomniac, who used to walk the streets of Ostend during the night, returning to the family home to paint his dark, ponderous compositions, of lonely beaches with the odd solitary figure, leaden skies sitting heavily on the monotone, steely North Sea. He also painted ghostly self-portraits in a glass-roofed conservatory at the top of the house which doubled as his studio. Later, he took a room at the top of a house overlooking the harbour, from where he could watch the fishermen and their wives going about their business, but never in any detail. He would paint the patterns made by the sea as it ebbed and flowed, sometimes with figure, sometimes not, but always in a dramatic way, with distant lights twinkling on the horizon, which brought to mind Whistler’s crepuscular paintings of the Thames.

The exhibition is organised into four main thematic headings, the first of which is entitled Illumination, and explores his involvement with literature, theatre and book illustration, as well as his absorption in nature. Twilight focuses on his expressions of loneliness and solitude that he experienced when most of the town was sleeping and he was pacing the promenade and sea wall, or painting in his studio. Littoral displays his fascination with the liminal areas between land and sea, particularly at low tide, when the beach is a patchwork of textures. Reflection concentrates on his self-portraits. I inadvertently went the ‘wrong’ way round, heading straight on through the self-portraits, and going in a clockwise direction, as one normally does in the Sackler Galleries, and it seemed to make more sense, ending up the ‘literary’ section.

Unlike his fellow Belgian and painter, James Ensor, to whom the RA devoted a show in 2016, Spilliaert displays not one grain of wit, humour or levity. His is a very serious world of self examination, melancholia, Symbolism, suffering and obsession, more in tune with his Scandinavian cousins up to the north He suffered from stomach ulcers as a child, which were a contributory factor to his chronic insomnia. He tried to escape German occupied Belgium to Switzerland during the First World War with his new wife Rachel Vergison, but they ran out of money, and had to stay in Brussels. There, he and his wife had a daughter Madelaine, and they soon moved to Karreveld, a farmland area northwest of the capital, where he walked and continued to work, but now with a skip in his step. The darkness was lifted, and his seascapes and landscapes became lighter, more colourful and less lugubrious. He loved trees, and, when they moved back to Brussels, he used to walk in the ancient Forêt de Soignes, or Sonian Forest, home to European beech and oaks, but still in a contemplative and solitary mode. His atmospheric Beech Trunks is a snowscene done in Indian ink, pencil, watercolour and coloured chalk, as are many of his works. He rarely painted in oils, and all the pictures on display involve the use of pen and ink with a wash, as well as gouache, pastels and coloured pencils.

His involvement with the Belgian literary giants like Maurice Maeterlinck, the essayist, poet and playwright, and the poet Emile Verhaeren, expanded his sphere of friends as far as the prominent Austrian writer Stefan Zweig, and the Belgian playwright Fernand Crommelynck, an avant garde dramatist, who specialised in farce and satire, and for whom Spilliaert did some moody illustrative work. His unsparing self-portraits show a young ghostly man staring back at himself, with black-rimmed eyes, haunted and hunted. But Spilliaert moves beyond symbolism. From the world of art, he borrows from Fernand Khnopff, Felician Rops and Vincent Van Gogh, and, from the world of literature and philosophy, Edgar Allan Poe and Friedrich Nietzsche. He certainly nods towards Edvard Munch in The Gust of Wind, when he places a girl standing on a balustrade with a cold and unwelcoming North Sea behind her, one pale hand trying to hold down her black skirts blown by the sea breeze and revealing a flash of white petticoat. It is only when one approaches the painting that the girl’s face reveals that she is screaming in a most primal Munchian way, adding to its enigmatic and nightmarish quality. Even in the solitary beauty of a young girl standing with her back to the wind is a study in anguish and isolation.

The Royal Academy, Sackler Galleries

Until 25 May 2020

Admission £14

royalacademy.org.uk