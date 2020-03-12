RBKC seeking comment on infrastructure spending

Kensington and Chelsea Council is seeking residents’ input on how to best allocate a £2.6 million fund collected from developers for infrastructure improvements in the borough.

Residents can choose the type of projects they think need the most support, including transport, bicycle infrastructure, environmental issues such as recycling or engine idling, or community safety interests such as CCTV coverage near local businesses.

The fund is called the “Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy.”

The council’s planning department is also seeking advice on how it should define affordable housing and setting how much affordable housing developers should provide when they build in the borough going forward.

More than 650 residents have given their thoughts so far, the borough said in a press release. The comment form is available until 24 March at givemyview.com/rbkcncilpriorities.

Cllr Johnny Thalassites, lead member for planning and transport, said: “We’re keen to hear from residents about what matters most in their community and having this dedicated fund to be able to support those needs is really exciting.

“We know that there are many aspects that make a neighbourhood a great place to live so it’s important that we can pinpoint the top priorities and start from there.”