H&F to close all parks indefinitely

“All parks in H&F are to close with effect from 7pm tonight, until further notice,’ Hammersmith and Fulham Council tweeted on Saturday afternoon. “Please stay home, save lives.”

The council said that the decision was made unilaterally, and that it was not told to do this by the government.

“They’ve taken the decision now to close all parks because they’re concerned about public safety,” a spokesperson said.

Currently, it is not known how many other councils have made similar plans. The Independent contacted different boroughs to find out.

Camden Council said that it would keep its parks open but that it was under constant review.

“We are of course urging residents to maintain the two-metre distance while outside,” a spokesperson said.

Kensington & Chelsea also said that it would keep its parks open but that it could change. Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, has warned that the government may consider a lockdown similar to Italy if people do not follow advice to remain at home during the pandemic.