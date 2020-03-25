The government has made announces regarding support for small businesses.

Boroughs will be responsible for distributing some key grants for businesses. On Monday the government issued new advice on these grants to help small business and the retail, leisure and tourism sectors.

The grants amount to £10,000 for small businesses and either £10,000 or £20,000 for retail and leisure sector businesses. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has published updated guidance for local authorities which is available here.

Image: Francisclarke via wikipedia