Free parenting support now available in 7 London boroughs

Tavistock Relationships, the charity providing couple therapy in London, is introducing a new free parenting support programme in seven London boroughs, including Kensington & Chelsea and Westminster.

Research shows us that conflict between parents can have a negative effect on children’s development in terms of mental and physical health, problems at school, sleep difficulties, and in the relationships they make themselves as they grow up.

The ‘Building Relationships for Stronger Families’ course, which is funded by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), uses Tavistock Relationships’ expertise with couples to support families and children. The programme is delivered in one-to-one or group sessions and addresses conflict between couples, as well as strengthening parenting skills. Parents are supported to find new ways to manage stresses and disagreements, explore patterns of behavior, and apply techniques to improve their parenting skills.

Emma Rahman, one of a team of specialist family practitioners delivering the course, explains: “Our support includes providing parents with a workbook of practical exercises to help them understand their child’s development, as well as helping them to strengthen communication in their relationship to prevent disagreements from escalating.”

Courses are free and open to all eligible parents, mothers and fathers as well as same-sex parents, and are tailored for couples who either are together or separated. Parents could be referred by a GP, social worker, teacher or early help worker. They can also enquire directly at tavistockrelationships.org or by calling 020 7380 8288.