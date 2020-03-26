Free online relationship and parenting support sessions available from Tavistock Relationships

As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic presents us all with huge challenges in protecting ourselves and our families, Tavistock Relationships, the charity providing couple therapy and parenting support, including free support to parents in four counties and seven London boroughs, is continuing to offer therapeutic help by switching from face-to-face therapy to online webcam sessions.

Andrew Balfour, chief executive of Tavistock Relationships, explains: “Relationships are hard to do at the best of times, but right now, as the Coronavirus is leading to massive changes in the way we live our lives, healthy relationships are going to be hugely important for getting us through self-isolation, social distancing and the income security pressures that so many of us will be facing.

“So that we can continue to offer support to couples and families, from Monday 23 March, and until the current emergency is over, all our therapy sessions will be online, including our ‘Building Relationships for Stronger Families’ programme, which provides parenting and relationship support, and is currently free to people living in seven London boroughs and four surrounding counties.”

Last year, Tavistock Relationships, which has been providing therapy and counselling for couples and individuals for over 71 years, held 20,734 therapy sessions, helping thousands of people with their relationships. In 2016, Tavistock Relationships launched its Online Therapy Service to increase the accessibility of its clinical services to those living outside London. From 2018 to 2019, the number of therapy services delivered online doubled to a total of 1,170 sessions.

Andrew explains: “Our online therapy service is a new way of delivering couple counselling via the internet, making our services available to people who are not able to access our central London-based centres.

“Research shows us that conflict between parents can have a very negative effect on children’s development in terms of mental and physical health. With families forced to isolate and children no longer able to go to school, problems are potentially going to quickly escalate with no immediate prospect of relief. We urge people to seek expert help before they reach breaking point.”

Tavistock Relationships’ therapy fees are charged according to capacity to pay, with no minimum fee, so that anyone can access Tavistock Relationships’ services, whatever their financial circumstances.

Tavistock Relationships’ ‘Building Relationships for Stronger Families’ programme, funded by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), is free to parents in Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Essex and the London boroughs of Westminster, Kensington & Chelsea, Camden, Hammersmith & Fulham, Croydon, Brent and Lambeth. Tavistock Relationships also offers support to adoptive and expectant parents.

For more information about Tavistock Relationships services, visit www. tavistockrelationships.org or call 020 7380 8288.

For more information about the charity’s ‘Building Relationships for Stronger Families’ programme go to https://www. tavistockrelationships.org/ relationship-help/help-with- parenting-family-life

