Ford v Ferrari at Bonhams

Ford GT and Ferraris go head-to-head at Goodwood members’ meeting sale

The famous rivalry between Ford and Ferrari which played out on the Le Mans circuit in the 1960s, comes to the Bonhams saleroom at the Goodwood Members’ Meeting sale on 29 March. In view of the current situation members of the public will not be able to bid in person in the room. Bids can be made by leaving an absentee bid, directly via a telephone bidding facility, or online. The Sale will as ever be live streamed via the Bonhams website and the Goodwood Road and Racing Channel.

Appearing for the Blue Oval is a 2018 Ford GT Coupé (estimate £700,000 – 900,000), the 21st century reincarnation of the legendary 1960s GT40 which stormed to a resounding 1-2-3 victory at the 1966 Le Mans 24 hours. There, on its debut, it beat the Ferrari official works team and privateers – as recently depicted in the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Le Mans ’66.

Like the original, the second-generation GT Coupé is powered by a V6 engine, but is technologically worlds apart, with its carbon-fibre monocoque chassis and carbon-fibre body panels. The 3.5-litre turbocharged Ecoboost unit, mated with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, delivers 647 hp, capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in under three seconds and hitting a top speed of 216mph. This makes the Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes a necessity rather than luxury.

The example offered at Goodwood is not only the first to go under the hammer at a European auction, it is also one of a handful that was delivered to the UK. Offered by its original owner and having covered a mere 609 miles from new, this Ford GT Coupé has the desirable exterior matt finish exposed carbon fibre and a fitting number plate ‘1966 GT’.

In the ‘red corner’ representing nearly fifty years of Maranello craftsmanship, are no fewer than nine Ferraris, led by a 1971 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ Spyder by Autokraft (estimate £350,000 – 450,000). This is arguably the best-known professional conversion of the Pininfarina-styled coupé, which was the world’s fastest production car and most powerful road-going GT of its time. It takes its name from the US race circuit where Ferrari took their revenge on Ford with their own 1-2-3 finish in 1967.

Another highlight is a 2018 488 Spider 70th anniversary (estimate: £230,000 – 300,000), number 46 of 70 limited-edition Spiders. Each was designed with an exclusive livery of individual paint schemes and interiors by Ferrari Tailor Made, the company’s bespoke division, to mark the firm’s platinum anniversary. This example’s retro metallic brown paint and tartan interior (with matching luggage) was inspired by the 1971 Ferrari 365 GTC/4. Delivered new in the UK, this one owner motor car has covered just 2,600 miles since new.

The Bonhams sale will also offer an outstanding array of competition cars, many of which campaigned on the Goodwood circuit in period.

In pole position is the unique 1956 Lister-Maserati 2.0-litre sports-racing two-seater (estimate: £500,000 – 800,000), built for and first campaigned by Archie Scott Brown, the Paisley-born racing driver, who enjoyed much success on track that Fangio nicknamed him the ‘King of drift.’ Despite being born with only one hand, Brown won a first and second place at Brands Hatch in the Lister which, with an upgraded engine, and has more recently contested the Le mans Classic, Monaco Historique and Goodwood Revival meetings.

More than 80 world-class collector’s motor cars will be offered at The Bonhams Goodwood Members’ Meeting Sale, including a 1965 Aston Martin DB 5 Vantage Saloon (£600,000 – 700,000); a 2012 Aston Martin V12 Zagato (£600,000 – 700,000) and a ‘one owner from new’ 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupé (£220,000 – 280,000).