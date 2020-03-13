Design competition seeks ideas for home of the future

The government launched a design competition on 3rd March that seeks the public’s ideas for a “low carbon, age-friendly” home of the future.

The “Home of 2030” competition is organised by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government as well as the Design Council, the Ministry of Building Innovation and Education, the Royal Institute of British Architects and the Building Research Establishment.

It will run in three phases. First, designers have through 15th April to submit their ideas, at which point up to six will be awarded £40,000 to develop their concept for a specific site of up to 100 homes outside London. From these six designs, three will then be chosen to work with the government to explore how their ideas could be implemented in the real world.

According to the project’s website, new housing needs to be built at a rate of 340,000 homes per year in England. The website says: “The housing crisis is not going to be solved by merely building a large volume of houses. We also need homes of good quality.”

The “Home of 2030” should have a low environmental impact and be scalable across large housing sites in different parts of the country, according to the competition brief.

It should also be age-friendly, and designers should consider ideas that would allow people to live independently at home for longer. Designs should promote healthy living and include measures to protect residents from climate disasters such as flooding.

The project’s website says:

“Home of 2030 aims to inspire and reward the ambition of housing providers, designers, the supply chain and others helping to meet the big challenge of future housing needs. It is a cross-government initiative that will feed into the development of government policy, breaking down barriers that impede innovation and delivery.

“Home of 2030 will help develop widely applicable commercial solutions that make our homes better, and help develop low carbon technology so our homes can play their part in combating climate change.”

For more information or to register for the first phase of the competition, visit homeof2030.com.