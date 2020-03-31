Craig and Rose INFORMATION FOR CUSTOMERS – RESPONSE TO COVID-19

With the increasing concerns around COVID-19, our greatest priority is the health and safety of our team members and you, our customers and partners.

The right thing right now is to protect each other.

With a number of our suppliers closing their businesses and our employee’s safety being the absolute priority, we have made the decision to temporarily close our manufacturing operations from today, Tuesday 24th March.

We can continue to supply your orders from our warehouse, whilst we have the stock.

We do have a significant inflow of new orders daily and we will be working hard to turn these orders around as best we can. This influx does impact our ability to meet our existing customer service standards.

Our sales and customer service team are working from home and will continue to support you as best we are able.

We are focused on working with you – providing great products and services – to meet the needs of consumers and look forward to continuing with that into the future.

Craig and Rose team