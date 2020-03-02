COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) A novel coronavirus

“After I recover from the disease, I will work on the front line of the battle. The virus is still spreading, and I don’t want to be a deserter”

Dr Li Wenliang quoted before his death on 7th Feb, aged 33 years, the brave and dedicated Ophthalmologist from Wuhan, who was arrested after raising concerns about the coronavirus outbreak to fellow Colleagues.

Background

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases, previous coronavirus epidemics include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome outbreak (MERS-CoV) which began in the Arabian peninsula in 2012 and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome outbreak (SARS-CoV) which was first identified in Guangdong province, Southern China in 2002 and was contained by 2004. A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

On 31 December 2019, the World Health Organisation was informed of a cluster of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China. A novel coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2 was subsequently identified from these patient samples and is responsible for the current coronavirus outbreak and respiratory disease called COVID-19. Coronaviruses are transmitted from animals to humans, SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats (a raccoon like animal that is a culinary delicacy for wealthy Chinese) to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. We are not yet sure of the animal host of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2).

Typical symptoms of coronavirus include fever and a dry cough that may progress to breathing difficulties, pneumonia, multiple organ failure and death in 20% of cases. The majority (80%) of healthy people who are infected will experience a mild illness. Coronavirus can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people, and those with long-term conditions. There is currently no vaccine that can prevent COVID-19 and treatment is based on supportive care.

Could this be a global pandemic ( the worldwide spread of a new disease)

COVID-19 is presenting an unprecedented challenge to health systems, societies and economies.

The World Health Organization has declared that this current outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern and therefore the UK risk level has been escalated from low to moderate with the UK planning and preparing in case of a more widespread outbreak than has currently occurred.

Globally, confirmed COVID-19 cases now exceed 90,000, including over 3000 deaths. The proportion dying from the disease, appears low at around 2%. In contrast, the SARS-CoV outbreak killed 774 of the total 8,098 people who were infected, a case fatality rate of 10% and the MERS-CoV outbreak killed 858 of a total of 2,494 people who were infected, a case fatality rate of 34%. Every year seasonal flu kills about 0.1% of people who are infected, killing about 500,000 people globally each year, hence it is important to have the flu vaccine if you are at increased risk of developing potentially serious complications of flu.

Public Health England medical director Prof Paul Cosford stated that “We are heightening our vigilance because of the apparent spread of the virus in countries outside mainland China.” UK initiatives include, around 11 hospitals and 100 GP surgeries testing patients for flu-like symptoms which will provide an “early warning” if COVID-19 is spreading. He said the UK was still in the “containment” phase of dealing with the coronavirus, and added that efforts to identify and isolate people with the virus returning to the UK were “working really quite well”.

China has 90% of the confirmed cases and deaths, hence this is the main reservoir of infection, with the travel restrictions in place and the fact that new COVID-19 cases in China have decreased markedly to around 600 new cases each day, it maybe that the authorities have contained the outbreak in China. However the outbreak has now spread to at least 60 other countries. South Korea, Italy and Iran have the greatest number of infected cases outside China and the number of new cases being officially reported by the WHO outside China is now exceeding those being diagnosed in China daily. The situation outside China shows that as human to human transmission is actively taking place and if this transmission is not contained a global pandemic could ensue. Transmission from asymptomatic and symptomatic cases unknowingly infecting others maybe occurring in a significant number countries, so it’s quite possible that we are in the early stage of a global pandemic.

Cough etiquette

When an infected person coughs or sneezes, respiratory viruses such as coronaviruses are present in tiny droplets of their respiratory secretions. Cough etiquette involves making sure that an infected person covers their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, placing the tissue in the bin thereafter. If an infected person doesn’t have a tissue, they should not cough or sneeze into their hands, instead they should sneeze or cough into their elbow. After coughing and sneezing, washing hands effectively is of paramount importance.

Effective hand washing

These droplets can then be inhaled by other people or they can be picked up by touching surfaces where the droplets have landed. The virus enters your body via your eyes, nose and mouth, so avoid touching them with unwashed hands. Washing your hands frequently and effectively or using hand gels to reduce the risk of picking up the virus. Hand washing effectively is the key to preventing infection. Wet your hands with clean running water and then lather them with soap, do not miss the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails. Make sure to scrub for at least 20 seconds and dry them. If soap and water are not available, you can also use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol content.

Face masks

A defining image of this coronavirus outbreak is people wearing face masks. For non-infected people wearing standard surgical face masks (used in operating theatres) will not prevent the transmission of coronavirus as these standard surgical masks are designed to keep droplets of saliva and nasal secretions in and not out, in general these face masks help prevent further spread of infection from those who are infected to others around them. Specialist N95 respirator masks should be worn by health care workers interacting with infected patients as they can prevent droplet transmission to the wearer, these thick masks are uncomfortable to wear for long periods. At present the medical consensus is that non-infected people should not wear a face mask in the UK. In public places, it is best to avoid walking near anyone coughing or sneezing.

111 and advice on www.nhs.uk

As the global COVID-19 situation evolves daily, www.nhs.uk has a specific coronavirus section which is very useful.

The formal advice algorithm is as below :

Call 111 now or use the online coronavirus service that can tell you if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

Use this service if:

You think you might have coronavirus.

You have recently been to a country or area with a high risk of coronavirus – Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy – only northern Italy (anywhere north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini), Japan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar (Burma), Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Tenerife – only the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel, Thailand and Vietnam.( If you’ve been to one of these places in the last 14 days, find out what to do using the NHS 111 online coronavirus service or calling 111).

You have been in close contact with someone with coronavirus.

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Call 111, stay indoors and avoid close contact with other people. Tell 111 about any recent travel and any symptoms you have. Use 111 as a first point of contact – they will tell you exactly what you need to do and where necessary, the right place to be tested.

Dr Raj Chandok is a General Practitioner and Health Commissioner working to deliver patient-centred, high quality Long Term Conditions care across North West London.

FRCGP FRSA MSc MBBS DC DRCOG DFFP D Med Ed. Principal, Dr G Singh & Partners,

Vice Chair NHS Ealing CCG, Honorary Professor Buckinghamshire New University