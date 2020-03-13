Contemporary art & design at Sworders Auctions

The popularity of 20th Century and Contemporary Art and Design continues to thrive. Even the most traditional homes are supporting a mixture of modern and antique furnishings, seamlessly fusing the two to give a contemporary look to the most traditional of homes.

The cost to achieve such a look does not have to be expensive. More and more the savvy consumer is choosing to focus their buying power at auction where the look is more important than age.

We spoke to Director and head of 20th century Design and Modern Art at Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers, based in Stansted, London and Hertford, John Black, who has spearheaded the expansion of their 20th Century Design Department and asked him:

What’s hot and What’s not

Mid-century modern design furniture, including coffee tables, arm chairs and statement pieces from designers including Hans Wegner, Niels Moller, Kai Kristiansen and Finn Johl.

What interior design trends should we be looking out for this spring/ summer?

1950’s style wicker and works by British Designers such as Ernest Race or Sylvia Reid are also showing steady rise in popularity.

Does he have a favourite designer from the period?

Piero Fornasetti is one of my favourites, there is an air of amusement around his works, maintaining a strong graphic design element yet holding simplicity to their design.

