Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Trust shortlisted for 4 medical awards

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted for four BMJ Awards, it was announced Monday, more than any other single trust in the country.

The annual BMJ Awards recognise top innovations in the medical industry and the work of the country’s healthcare teams, according to their website. This year’s awards will be presented on 22nd April at the Park Plaza Westminster Hotel in Lambeth.

Chelsea and Westminster Trust will be recognised for its new “teledermatology” cancer clinic, which was created to address an increasing number of skin cancer referrals, as well as for its digital postnatal suite, which was created to streamline postnatal care and allow mums to leave hospital with their babies sooner.

The Trust will also be recognised for improving chest pain care and a collaboration between the hospital’s Acute Medical Unit and cardiology department, which according to a press release has improved care for patients with cardiac chest pain.

Lesley Watts, chief executive of Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said the organisation was “delighted” to make the shortlist for four BMJ awards this year.

Watts said: “I am incredibly proud of our hardworking staff who are passionate about delivering exceptional patient care. We are constantly looking for new ways to harness creative ideas from staff, through our Improvement programme and CW Innovation.”

The Trust launched CW Innovation, a programme to identify and test new healthcare technologies, last year together with its charity, CW+.

“We are so pleased that our staff have been recognised,” Watts added.