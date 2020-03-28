Chelsea Retailer Initiatives to for the Local Community

During these tricky and uncertain times a number of retailers across the Chelsea neighbourhood have been looking to support the local community and the vital and tireless efforts from the incredible NHS workers.

Chelsea’s Pavilion Road, London’s longest mews that houses independent artisans, has launched an e-cargo bike delivery service for local residents who live in a 3.5km radius. The independent retailers are working together to ensure that in this period of self-isolation those most in need still have plenty of food and supplies over the coming weeks and months.

The full list of retailer initiatives taking place area-wide across Chelsea, including ways in which the local community can support them in return:

Bread Ahead , Pavilion Road. Daily online baking workshops at 2pm via Instagram Live, including Grissini, carrot cake, cinnamon buns and focaccia. Delivery available.

Lululemon, King's Road. Wellbeing tips on Instagram and downloadable workouts on Pinterest.

King’s Road. Wellbeing tips on Instagram and downloadable workouts on Pinterest. Manicomio , Duke of York Square. ‘Manicomio Mercato’ – food and wine community shop – wine (Manciomio cellar), cooked products (from the chefs e.g soups, cottage pies), fish and seafood, meet, fresh fruit and veg boxes, pasta, cheese, charcuterie, dairy products , eggs, catering sized cleaning products.

Richard Ward , Duke of York Square. Virtual DIY Salon on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/B- HRM9zAlpq/

Royal Court Theatre , Sloane Square. Free screening of Cyprus Avenue by David Ireland for a month from Friday 27 th March at 12pm (until 26 April). Viewers can watch on Royal Court's website, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. https://royalcourttheatre.com/ whats-on/cyprus-avenue-film/

The Fashion School, King's Road. 'Fashion at Home Kits' – learn about fashion at home with online tutoring available at https://thefashionschool-uk. com/fashion-at-home-kits-and- online-tuition/.

The Roasting Party , Pavilion Road. 20% off for NHS workers. For online orders email order@theroastingparty.co.uk with NHS number.

The Sea, The Sea , Pavilion Road. To make meals easy and healthy after long shifts, The Sea The Sea are offering pre-marinated fish portions at 75% off for all NHS workers. Simply cook in a hot oven for five minutes.

, Pavilion Road. To make meals easy and healthy after long shifts, The Sea The Sea are offering pre-marinated fish portions at 75% off for all NHS workers. Simply cook in a hot oven for five minutes. Urban Retreat, Sloane Street. Complimentary services to NHS workers: Vinylux manicure/pedicure, Hocatt Ozone Therapy, Blowdry, Boyfriend massage chair https://urbanretreat.co.uk/ nhs-workers/

Picture: © Copyright Stacey Harris and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.