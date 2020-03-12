Chelsea Fair cancelled

The Chelsea Antiques Fair, scheduled to take place at Chelsea Old Town Hall, King’s Road, Chelsea from 18th – 20th March 2020, has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Organiser Caroline Penman took the decision after wide consultation with exhibitors, contractors and the management at Chelsea Old Town Hall.

Said Caroline: ‘I am sorry to have to take this decision at such a late stage but many exhibitors have contacted me to express their nervousness at the current situation in London. As a result, I have decided the event cannot go ahead in the interests of our exhibitors, contractors and visitors.

‘We will be undertaking everything we can to ensure our regular visitors find out our decision before travelling next week.’

Established in 1950, it is the longest running antiques events in England.

Dates have been reserved for the next Chelsea Antiques Fair: 17th – 21st March 2021.

Further details: Caroline Penman, organiser T. 01825 744074 Duncan Phillips, Press Contact T. 01460 308970.