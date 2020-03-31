Business Funding Show announces webinar series

Business Funding Show is organising their first free webinar, Masterclass: Equity, Loans, Grants & Business Support Schemes for Today’s Climate on 1 April from 3 to 5 pm.
The webinar will aim to:
- Simplify recent support measures announced by the government given the disruption caused by COVID-19
- Help you understand the current state of S/EIS and VCT funding
- Explain about current equity investment trends, and how these schemes are compatible with funding your business obtained or in the process of securing
- And answer any questions you may have
Check out further details and register here: https://bit.ly/2JkQTaj
(Please note this is a first-come-first-served webinar with limited seats. Hence, kindly book your spot in advance to not miss out on the opportunity)
You must be logged in to post a comment.