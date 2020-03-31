Business Funding Show announces webinar series

Business Funding Show is organising their first free webinar, Masterclass: Equity, Loans, Grants & Business Support Schemes for Today’s Climate on 1 April from 3 to 5 pm.

The webinar will aim to:

Simplify recent support measures announced by the government given the disruption caused by COVID-19

Help you understand the current state of S/EIS and VCT funding

Explain about current equity investment trends, and how these schemes are compatible with funding your business obtained or in the process of securing

And answer any questions you may have

Check out further details and register here: https://bit.ly/2JkQTaj

(Please note this is a first-come-first-served webinar with limited seats. Hence, kindly book your spot in advance to not miss out on the opportunity)