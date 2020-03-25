Borough hubs set up to help identify and support vulnerable people

London boroughs are leading on a range of local initiatives to support vulnerable people, in liaison with the NHS, voluntary organisations and other partners. This includes the development of local hubs to bring together a range of partners to deliver support, working through call centres, websites and utilising data to reach out to vulnerable people who need to shield themselves at home on government advice.

The NHS will contact all those with serious underlying health conditions to advise them to shield themselves from social contact altogether for the next 12 weeks and will support them with medical issues. They will also make referrals for further support as necessary to the local hubs.

Londoners are advised to check their own borough website for further information on local support and resources. If you are uncertain as to which local authority your address is in, you can enter your postcode here to find your local authority website.