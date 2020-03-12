TfL shows off latest plans for South Kensington redevelopment

Transport for London continues to seek public comment on plans for new buildings around South Kensington station and delivery of step-free access to the District and Circle lines.

The transit agency hosted an exhibition at Imperial College London with Native Land, a developer, to hear feedback on the proposed development. This was the third such public meeting on the subject in addition to sessions with residents and the borough.

The proposals would dramatically alter the front of South Kensington Station along Cromwell Place, replacing the current one-storey structure with a semicircular, four-storey building. The ground floor would house retail while the upper three would house workspace.

The proposals also call for construction of 50 new homes around the station, 35 per cent of which would be affordable, according to plans. This includes several new, mixed-use buildings being considered for the north side of Pelham Street adjacent to the station.

Accessibility is a major part of the redevelopment; TfL wants step-free access to the ticket hall and District and Circle line platforms via a new entrance off Thurloe Street. Accessibility from the station into the pedestrian tunnel would also be improved.

Inside the station, plans would refurbish the platforms and street-level shopping arcade, where shop frontages would be restored to a historic style more in line with the rest of the station.

Alasdair Nicholls, chief executive of Native Land, said: “The plans aim to provide for a high-quality contemporary development that respects its unique historical context, providing new homes, including affordable housing, and a contemporary range of shops, restaurants and workspaces.

“Through this development we are also able to complete the delivery of much-needed step-free access to the Circle and District line, improving access for all to this popular and cherished part of London.”

Materials from the exhibition at Imperial College can be viewed online at southkensingtonstation.co.uk.