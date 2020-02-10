The Written Word: Say hello to KCW London, formerly KCW Today

WELCOME to the first edition of KCW LONDON, formerly KCW Today

NEARLY 10 YEARS have passed since we published our first edition as Kensington & Chelsea Today and this year, as our 100th issue approaches, the time has come for our branding to reflect the new areas and audiences we now reach across the Capital. When we first began at the turn of the last decade, we saw a gap for a privately owned, fiercely independent publication not limited to just local news; instead shining a light on everything from arts and culture to business and finance, health and education and daily subjects that affect us all. A monthly digest of intelligent, incisive information across a broad range of subjects. We also delight in our Opinion, Architecture, Astronomy, Chess and other favourites, and focus on unbiased news which has seen such a severe reduction amongst news providers. We are passionately devoted to print and the written word. We are still a powerful team, proud to have survived the decline of print, and just as dedicated to the idiosyncratic and unique properties of the written word as before. Rather than less, there will be even more content as we cover events, news and profiles from our new boroughs. This young year has already been marked with new beginnings and changes; from the climatic to the constitutional and in our March edition, a whole new culture and review section flares into life giving greater service to Literature and the Arts and the written word.