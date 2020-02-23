Wooden games board found on a scrapheap 50 years ago and kept under a sofa is estimated to sell for £20,000 at auction after it turned out to be rare & from the 16th century

Catherine Southon Auctioneers has discovered a 16th century games board that was found on a scrapheap in the 1960s in South East London, by a young girl collecting firewood. It has remained with her for fifty years and until recently was stored under a sofa. Unbeknown to the owner the board is rare, with the only other similar example residing in the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. It is estimated to fetch up to £20,000 when it goes up under the hammer at Catherine Southon Auctioneers in Bromley, Kent, on February 26, 2020 .

Beautifully crafted from rosewood, the 16th century board includes its original set of 30 wooden counters, featuring classical biblical busts on them. It is believed to have been commissioned by a wealthy person. The owner explained that she found the board while looking for firewood and took it home, it managed to escape the fire and when she realised some of its counters were missing, she went back to retrieve them, successfully finding the full set. She has treasured the board ever since, which means that it is in excellent condition.

The owner took the board to Thomas Blest, a specialist at Catherine Southon Auctioneers in Kent. He says: “As soon as the vendor pulled the board from her bag, I recognised I had something of serious interest, but what I wasn’t expecting, was to open the board and find a full set of counters. Whilst boards of this period have survived and are rare in themselves, it is rarer still, that they retain their counters and to see and handle a full set is remarkable.

So it was a pleasure to tell the astonished vendor that her old board game, stored under the sofa, was worth a five figure sum and that similar examples exist in museum collections. I later discovered that the games board had been found by the vendor as a child on a scrap heap and had been gathered for firewood! Saved from the fire, we are delighted to offer for sale a 16th century treasure.” The owner is believed to have ‘jumped up and down’ with excitement on hearing the valuation and that it was such as rare and fine example.