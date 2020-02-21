Whichever way you look at it, we, humanity, have all studied the Sun for centuries, sometimes whether we want light to see by, grow a crop, get a sun tan, stay alive, we all rely on it. We know its importance as do most of our cohabitants on our planet and that, no doubt, includes our plant species as well. As arguments arise as to just what is driving global warming and thus climate change, we need to take the Sun out of the argument posited by climate deniers, that we are merely inevitable victims of climate fluctuations caused by natural solar cycles and activities, and set it firmly where it belongs at our own, at times, very understandable mismanagement of the planet, since the Industrial Revolution. To do this we need to know and understand much more about the science, the physics, the dynamics that underpin our life-giving parent star. I have some old astronomy books; some are published 1858/71 only a 150yrs ago, and they still discuss whether the heat from the Sun could be generated if it was made of coal! (to be fair, dismissed as well).

Now however, we have two state of the art instruments in orbit around the Sun; NASA’s Parker Solar probe (PSp) and ESA’s Solar Orbiter probe (SOp), each has their own distinct mission goals, but it is these differences in their objectives that will enable them to work in tandem. The PSp will provide information about the solar wind very close to the Sun, and the SOp will provide context and additional information from further afield. Daniel Verscharen of University College London, says, “By combining both, in the coming years we will hopefully be able to understand the corona and solar wind much better. This also impacts on the importance of coronal mass ejections (CME’s), as they are a source of space weather, for instance, geomagnetic storms that create dangerous problems to power grids and satellites. The more we know of the processes that lead to CMEs the more capable we are of predicting dangerous space weather that could damage electrical infrastructure here on Earth and, potentially, threaten a loss of life. Whilst two state of the art probes are no sooner going about their business, than a ground based solar telescope the Daniel Inouye (DKIST) whose construction started in 2012 and was completed last month on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the largest solar scope ever built, delivered back to Earth, some of the most detailed high-resolution images ever seen of the granular nature of the surface of the Sun, and will also seek to find the answer to why the sun’s corona is millions of degrees hotter than its visible surface.The more we learn about our indispensable neighbour, the more we will be able to counter the argument of climate deniers that the problem of global warming lies with the Sun, rather than ourselves.