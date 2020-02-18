Superstar Van Morrison joins the lineup for music for the Marsden Concert

Van Morrison is the latest superstar to be added to the Music For Marsden multi artist concert at the O2 Arena London on March 3rd where a classic line up of recording artists will perform their best known, biggest hits, live on stage with an all-star band in aid of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Van the man, the legendary Northern Irish singer-songwriter, producer, multi Grammy Award winner will join the already announced formidable line up of Eric Clapton, Tom Jones, Gary Brooker, Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall, John Illsley from Dire Straits, Paul Jones, Mike Rutherford, Paul Young and Zucchero, Rick Wakeman,Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Paul Carrack plus the unstoppable Bonnie Tyler.

This very special night will see these icons perform songs which have stood the test of time as the set list is exclusively revealed today. The amazing Bonnie Tyler will sing her chart-topping hits It’s A Heartache, Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out For A Hero, Mick Hucknall will perform Simply Red’s Something Got Me Startedand Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason will take to the stage for Wish You Were Here and Comfortably Numb. Yusuf / Cat Stevens will perform his classic Morning Has Broken with Rick Wakeman, as well as Wild World and Devil Came From Kansas.

Paul Young takes to the O2 stage with Every Time You Go Away, Come Back And Stay as well as performing Senza Una Donna with Zucherro who will then go on to perform Miserere and Salty Dog/Nel Cosi Blu with Gary Brooker who will perform Procol Harum’s A Whiter Shade of Pale. Ex Manfred Man vocalist Paul Jones will perform Doo Wah Diddy Diddy will be heard along with Pretty Flamingo and 5-4-3-2-1. Mike Rutherford will perform acoustically Genesis’ Follow You Follow Me before forming a duet with Paul Carrack for two songs, Over My Shoulder and I Can’t Dance before Carrack sings How Long. Dire Straits bassist John Illsley will serenade the audience with Walk Of Life, Sultans Of Swing and Money For Nothing.

Tom Jones, Eric Clapton and Van Morrison are yet to announce their songs, but audiences can expect the greatest hits from these musical legends.

Van Morrison released his global hit anthem, ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ in 1967 and has gone on to release more than 40 albums across his career, including his highly influential ‘Astral Weeks’, the acclaimed ‘Moon Dance’ plus ‘Tupelo Honey’, ‘Irish Heartbeat’, ‘Avalon Sunset’ and recent ‘Roll with The Punches’. Van Morrison’s latest album is the excellent ‘Three Chords & The Truth’.

Van Morrison and all artists will be supported on the night by the house band which includes Paul ‘Wix’ Wickens(keyboards), Andy Fairweather Low and Robbie McIntosh (guitars), Dave Bronze (bass), Graham Broad and Ian Paice (drums & percussion).

Funds raised from the concert will go towards building The Royal Marsden’s brand new, state of the art cancer treatment and research facility, the Oak Cancer Centre, which is set to accelerate the developments of new treatments for cancer and save more lives through early diagnosis.

Tickets on sale now

www.bookingsdirect.com/ www.ticketmaster.com / www.eventim.co.uk/www.AXS.com

