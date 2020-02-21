Why struggle with joint pain?

If you suffer from arthritis and live with joint pain, you may have been told that joint replacement surgery is your only real option. Depending on your age, activity level and pain severity – you may also be told “you need to wait” or “you’re not ready!”. You are also unlikely to be offered appropriate diagnostic imaging such as MRI.

This does not have to be the case….

Regenerative therapies enable your body to use its own in-built regenerative capabilities, and can be an effective alternative to joint replacement surgery for many patients. There are many treatment therapies that The Regenerative Clinic can offer you in order to reduce pain, inflammation and improve function. These treatments are non-surgical day-case procedures, and the patient undergoes light, but comfortable sedation. A new break-through treatment using your own fat cells is giving hope to thousands struggling with joint pain. Lipogems® therapy, offered by clinicians at Harley Street’s Regenerative Clinic, is transforming the lives of thousands of people, getting them back on their feet and daily activities. Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs) are extracted from your own fat using lipo-aspiration, processed and injected into the affected area under ultrasound guidance for exacting precision. This therapy has helped over 35,000 patients worldwide – harnessing these natural repair cells.

Other treatments include Hyaluronic acid (HA) and Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy (PRP), already popular with elite athletes for sports injuries, which uses growth factors found in blood. This accelerates repair and promotes regeneration of the damaged joint or tissue. Activated Mesenchymal Pericyte Plasma (AMPP) is a new effective regenerative therapy (combination of adipose (fat) derived mesenchymal cells and PRP a potential breakthrough treatment for arthritis.

These pioneering cell-based treatments can help repair damaged cartilage, tendons, ligaments, muscle, bones, spine, and even skin. Our team of specialist clinicians are experts in their own field of

musculoskeletal injuries, will advise you during a 30 minute 1-2-1 appointment on the best course of therapy for your condition.

Why struggle with joint pain?

LAURA’S STORY:

I play sport with my daughter and it’s a dream come true. Fourteen years ago, Mum, Laura Jones, was involved in a near fatal road traffic accident. Her joy at surviving such trauma soon turned to sadness at the reality that she would face the rest of her life in constant pain. She says; “Over the years I received incorrect information about the extent of my injuries. I became so frustrated that I felt trapped inside my own body. It affected all areas of my life.” Laura received treatment at The Regenerative Clinic, being assessed by a team of specialist surgeons, each one an expert in one of her clinical areas (spine, hip and knee).

After Lipogems treatment, using her own fat cells injected into her spine, hip and right knee Laura had significant improvement. She says; “Since receiving treatment I have been able to sleep. I have been able to return to playing sport and most importantly I have= been able to enjoy family activities and interact with my daughter the way a parent should without the restriction of so much pain.”

picture credit: Esther Max