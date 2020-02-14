Second Decision Day held for Grenfell Initiatives

Residents in North Kensington allocated £400,000 to community initiatives at the second Grenfell Projects Fund Decision Day on 8 February. Residents headed to St. Clement Church for the event to watch short presentations from each applicant before voting for their favourite projects.

Among the projects selected by the community to receive funding on the second Decision Day was CHUMS, a new collective formed by North Kensington resident Jill Brown to tackle isolation and loneliness among the elderly.

After being selected to receive £10,000, Bown said: “I looked around and couldn’t find a system that meant this sort of care in the community was happening.”

Tom Fitch, from the Swinbrook Estate Residents’ Association, was successful in his application for £9,484 to create a new kitchen garden between the Westway and Golborne Road.

“It will be healthy,” he said. “It gives residents creative things to do and it puts them in touch with the seasons so that they can watch their plants grow at different times of the year and get closer to nature.

It was also a successful day for Ali Hassan, the Creative Director of Allegorical, which will use its £10,000 to put on a range of creative workshops for the area’s young people.

“I have lived in the area since I was four and I’m so happy that there are initiatives within the local area that have been created since the Grenfell tragedy to give people the opportunity to do something positive,” Hassan said.

The Grenfell Projects Fund was created using £600,000 from Kensington and Chelsea Council and the money was allocated using participatory budgeting, which puts the decision-making power in the hands of the local community. A total of 88 organisations submitted bids for funding.