Have your say on shaping the future of Chelsea

What improvements would you like to see in Chelsea over the next 10 years? Cadogan is asking for the views of people who live, work and visit Chelsea as part of an ambitious strategy to drive positive change across the local community, the environment in which people live and work, and the heritage of the buildings and public spaces.

As stewards of the local area for over 300 years, Cadogan is committed to safeguard and enhance the Estate and the wider environment in which it operates. This strategy will look ahead to what type of place the collective community wants Chelsea to be by 2030 and establish and implement a plan and targets to deliver this vision.

With your feedback, Cadogan will be better equipped to help Chelsea remain vibrant, relevant and responsible for generations to come.

To give your view please visit https://www.givemyview.com/chelsea2030.

Cadogan will launch its Stewardship Strategy in summer 2020 and those that take part in helping shape the report will be provided with a preview beforehand.