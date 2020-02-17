Royal Albert Hall’s Half-Term Events for Kids

The Royal Albert Hall is offering family-friendly activities that aim to grow children’s knowledge and imagination of poetry, music and storytelling. The activities being offered are Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure For Kids, Albert’s Band: Heroes and Heroines, Storytelling and Music Sessions for 0-4 Year Olds, Down with the Poetry King and Kid’s Poems and Stories with Michael Rosen. Visit these half-term events to be enlightened by professionals working to enhance how children develop and learn.

Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure For Kids (Monday 17 Feb. 1:30pm and 4:00pm) features world record-breaking beatboxer SK Shlomo returning to the Elgar Room to make music using just his mouth and a mic, teaching little ones the art of beatboxing throughout the show. This event is suitable for children of all ages.

Albert’s Band: Heroes and Heroines (Tuesday 18 Feb. 12:00pm and 3:30pm) features the Royal Albert Hall’s colourful troupe of musicians from Albert’s Band as they celebrate famous heroes and heroines from the stage and screen. This event is suitable for children of all ages – buggies and babies welcome.

Storytelling and Music Sessions for 0-4 Year Olds (Tuesday 19 Feb. 10:00am, 11:00am and 12:00pm) features seasoned storytellers Paul Rubinstein and Samantha Sutherland who will deliver a series of sessions for babies and toddlers, aiming to engage and encourage interaction between parents/carers and their little ones using musical instruments, singing, movement and stories.

Down with the Poetry King (Thursday 20 Feb. 11:00am) is an interactive spoken word show for children by poet and international rap battler, Mark Grist, taking place in the comfortable surroundings of the Elgar Room. This event is suitable for children of all ages.

Kid’s Poems and Stories with Michael Rosen (Friday 21 Feb. 11:00am) displays one of the most well-known figures in the children’s book world, Michael Rosen, returning to the Elgar Room to read some of his best-loved poems and stories for kids. This event is suitable for children of all ages.

To find more information, visit royalalberthall.com, call 020 7589 8212 or visit the Royal Albert Hall at Kensington Gore, London SW7 2AP.