National Youth Theatre to transform its North London home after funding award

The National Youth Theatre (NYT), the UK’s leading youth arts organisation for young talent aged 11-25, has been awarded £2,000,000 from the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund to undergo a major renovation to its Holloway Road building in North London. The radical development will enable NYT to double the number of young people they engage in the building through their annual programme which provides free and affordable drama opportunities that champion diversity, creativity and routes into the creative industries.

The building will include a new front pavilion, providing a fully accessible entrance from Holloway Road and a new rehearsal studio and reception. A new 200-seat studio ‘workshop’ theatre, three rehearsal spaces and a co-working space will also be created within the existing building, allowing NYT to double the number of young people coming into the building.

The 200-seat studio ‘workshop’ theatre will stage performances by NYT members from around the UK and NYT’s flagship free talent development companies. The NYT will continue to stage work in the West End, and at leading theatres elsewhere in London and around the UK.

The new spaces will be made available to young people from Islington, London and nationwide to create new work together. School groups from around the UK will also be able to participate in regular skills workshops at the venue and see new NYT curriculum productions, which last year included Frankenstein, Great Expectations and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

These new facilities will enable the expansion of NYT’s award-winning social inclusion programmes, Playing Up and Stepping Up continuing the organisation’s vital work with even more young people not in education, training or employment by providing opportunities to develop creative practice and gain accredited qualifications.

NYT has worked with hundreds of thousands of young people, many of whom at Holloway Road, including Daniel Craig, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rosamund Pike.

Image: (C) NEW MASSING JW