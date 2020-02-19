More People are Breathing Aerosol than Oxygen!

Hairspray The Musical: Coming to the West End This April

The year is 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams, just trying to have it all as a teenager in Baltimore, USA. In a world filled with segregation and intolerance, will she ever make it big in the world of local daytime TV?

The award-winning creative team of director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell bring performances beginning April 23rd 2020 to the London Coliseum. This award-winning musical hits the theater for 18 weeks only, with stars such as Paul Merton, one of the UK’s greatest comedians playing Wilbur Turnblad, and Michael Ball, who returns to his Olivier Award winning role as Edna Turnblad.

Lizzie Bea will be starring as the quintessential role of Tracy Turnblad, a role seemingly destined for her throughout her career. Bea has recently performed in the UK tour of Kinky Boots and has just finished performing in the premier production of Becoming Nancy in Atlanta.

From receiving rave reviews in DreamGirls and starring in the original West End cast of Waitress, acclaimed star Marisha Wallace will be playing the role of Motormouth in this smash hit musical.

Award winning actress Rita Simons, best known for her role as Roxy Mitchell in BBC/s Eastenders, will be playing the iconic villainous role of Velma Von Tussle. Johnny Aimes, known for popular TV roles such as Sam in Sex Education will be playing the hunky dream-boat Link Larkin.

Featuring infectiously heart-warming songs like “Good Morning, Baltimore”, “Big, Blonde and Beautiful” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat”, this inspirational, fun-loving and fabulously uplifting musical sensation is back and bigger than ever.