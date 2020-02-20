Free Healthy Lifestyle Service for Residents of Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea

Want to be smoke-free? Lose weight? Eat well? Be more active? Drink less alcohol?

Then One You Kensington and Chelsea and One You Westminster are here to help! If you are a resident of Kensington and Chelsea or Westminster, then you may be eligible for free support and services to improve your health and lifestyle.

In our One You Healthy Lifestyle Service, you can be seen by a trained advisor for a one-to-one health assessment. We will take your blood pressure, cholesterol and weight amongst other measures to find out how you can improve your lifestyle – and then we will help you do it!

You will then have access to either a holistic healthy lifestyle programme (including mindfulness, goal setting and stress and relaxation sessions), a healthy cooking programme or a weight management programme. Our advisors will talk you through all your options and answer any questions you might have.

At every session you will have the opportunity to take part in a fun exercise class led by our highly trained instructors. This will boost your physical activity minutes along with those endorphins. We offer free aqua aerobics, Zumba, circuits and swimming classes to name a few.

In our One You Stop Smoking Service, we will provide you with six weeks one-to-one support from specialist stop smoking advisors and twelve weeks’ worth of free Nicotine Replacement Therapy medication* chosen by you and the advisor to make sure you get the best quality support possible.

Make a new start today! Call us on 020 3434 2500 or catch us by email at

hello@oneyourbkc.org.uk and hello@oneyouwestminster.org.uk

*One-off prescription charge, then access to free NRT medication.