Entrepreneurs Unplugged by the Business Funding Show: Guy Tolhurst

Guy Tolhurst runs three small businesses in and around financial services which together, and in different ways, help capital flow into thousands of UK businesses. Given his entrepreneurial journey he swears by the quote, “You can’t pull the wool over the eyes of your customers or investors… if it walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck!”

In anticipation of his talk at the Business Funding Show ‘20 as part of the Entrepreneurs Unplugged panel and understanding his expertise, the team asked him, Around 40% of businesses are reluctant to raise external funding. Yet many businesses go bust because they struggle with cash flow. What impact does funding make on a business?

To which responded, “growing a business is challenging and time-consuming, and many SME leaders simply don’t know about the wide range of different options. People have mental images of their loan applications being turned down by stern-looking bank managers in suits.

And that’s a shame, because it’s not like that anymore. The process of learning about, applying for, and receiving growth finance has improved so much in recent years.

Raising funding can be one of the best decisions a small business owner can make. It might be for short-term reasons like fixing working capital problems, or it might be for longer-term reasons like marketing or new hires. But raising capital can boost growth and help ambitious businesses to reach new heights.

That’s why my team has just published a guide especially for busy SME leaders. It’s an easy-to-read, comprehensive look at the different types of finance out there, and how they can help a business to grow. It features case studies of successful businesses that have borrowed to grow, as well as tips and advice on first steps. It’s also completely free, and will be distributed at the Business Funding Show!”

Meet and learn from Guy Tolhurst at the Business Funding Show alongside other thought leaders such as Juliet Rogan of Barclays, Matt Adey of British Business Bank, Anthony Rose of Seedlegals, Umerah Akram of London Stock Exchange and Elite and more. As a special offer, BFS is offering the KCWToday network with 15% off Standard tickets, simply follow the link and use code “KCWToday15” to secure your discount. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2Sl5G8U