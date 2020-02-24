Private collection of works related to the celebrated poet Lord Byron to be offered at auction in London

Chiswick Auctions is delighted to offer a very special private collection of works relating to the literary, political and military career of one of the most celebrated English Romantic poets, Lord George Gordon Byron (1788-1824).

The collection was amassed by a European connoisseur and enthusiast over a period of thirty years and comprises a large selection of art works, books, iconic busts, Byron’s military memorabilia and jewellery, amongst others.

The sale offers a fascinating insight into Byron the writer, revolutionary and rake, and gives us a first-hand view of his life of extensive travels, romantic pursuits and military endeavours – most notably his contribution to the Greek War of Independence.

The works will be offered in a sale at Chiswick Auctions in London on February 27, 2020 .

Among the highlights is an exceptionally fine ‘Order of the Redeemer’ group and a gold and enamel mourning locket featuring a lock of Byron’s hair given to Sir James Emerson Tennant (lot 66). The rock crystal locket bears the inscription ‘in memory of‘ in gold Gothic characters and the back has the dedication: ‘Byron from Count P. Gamba to James Emerson, Athens 1825‘. Count Gamba became a close companion to Byron during his time in Missolonghi (and was the brother of his love interest Teresa Guiccioli), whilst Sir James Emerson Tennant was a fellow supporter of the Greek struggle for independence, something Byron was passionate about and highly celebrated for.

An envelope with Byron’s signature and personal seal, addressed in his hand to the poet Francis Hodgson, is also included in the sale (lot 24). Postmark stamped to the upper right, it is mounted together with Byron’s personal wax seal, a printed portrait, clipped portions of a letter to Hodgson, alongside a note from Anne Isabella Noel Byron (Byron’s wife). Byron and Hodgson struck up a lifelong friendship while at King’s College, Cambridge. Byron was an undergraduate and Hodgson a Fellow. Their friendship is recorded in the many letters between them that have been published in biographies of Byron. The group lot (pictured below), is estimated to fetch £800-£1,200.

The full collection can be viewed in the online catalogue via this link: https://auctions.chiswickauctions.co.uk/auctions/9999/srchis10694