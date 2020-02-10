Almost one million London renters experience anxiety due to housing worries

Over a quarter of private renters in London felt physically ill or sick because of housing problems or worries in the last year, a report by housing and homelessness charity Shelter revealed.

The study highlighted the dramatic impact that housing worries like affording rent, poor conditions and the threat of eviction can have on people’s physical and mental health.

In a survey conducted by YouGov, 49% of private renters in London (an estimated equivalent of over 928,000 adults) said housing problems made them feel stressed or anxious in the last year.

Among the shocking findings, 37% of those questioned said worries kept them awake at night while 36% of renters said their housing situation had left them feeling hopeless.

Shelter emergency helpline manager Andrea Deakin said: “This time of year can be especially stressful and difficult for families who are struggling to cope with big rent bills, or things like cold and mouldy homes during the winter months.

“We know how easy it can be to lose hope and feel overwhelmed by these worries, but our message is that you do not have to face them alone.

“People right across the country are experiencing the same housing heartache, and there’s no shame in asking for help.”

Shelter’s Winter Appeal raises vital funds for the charity’s frontline services as they work to help the people worst affected by the housing emergency.

Visit www.shelter.org.uk to find out more or text SHELTER to 70030 to donate £3.

Photo © Derek Harper (cc-by-sa/2.0)