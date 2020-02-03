West Midlands hotspot for electric cars

The West Midlands tops the country for “green conscious drivers.” At least according to research by car selling comparison website Motorway.co.uk. It compared sales of new electric cars in different parts of the UK. The website submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the DVLA in January 2020 to obtain registration data on electric cars. Based on the figures provided by the DVLA, in the first nine months of 2019 compared with the same period in 2018, Birmingham has seen the largest growth in electric car ownership of any town or city in the country. 2,192 new electric cars were registered by September 2019 compared with only 340 in the same period the previous year.

This amounts to an increase of 527%. Growth in the city was five times the nationwide average.

The only city that comes close is Doncaster in South Yorkshire. Over the same period, it saw almost 500% more plug-in electric cars in 2019 compared with 2018. Between them, the top 20 towns and cities, including Birmingham and Doncaster, have seen growth in new electric car registrations of at least 233%, double the nationwide average of 118%.

When it comes to the total number of cars sold, London is unsurprisingly in the lead. 3,308 were registered to the DVLA by the end of September 2019, a 95% increase over the previous year. It is thought that the introduction of the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) launched in April helped sway more people to make the switch.

Scotland and Wales each saw 126% increase in electric car sales in the same period compared to England’s 117%. Over 20,000 new electric cars (22,469) were registered by the DVLA in England alone.

“The government is under huge pressure to encourage switching toelectric cars and these figures do suggest that car buying habits are changing, although not equally across the UK,” Alex Buttle, director of car selling comparison website Motorway.co.uk said. “Many car owners have expressed a reluctance to switch to electric until they are confident that there is a charging infrastructure in place that will be able to cope with demand.”

The benefits of going green didn’t resonate with the whole country; Bedford saw a 78% drop in new EV registrations while Stratford-upon-Avon saw an almost 50% drop. Eastleigh, Wycombe, and Worthing also saw sizable drops of 40.7%, 29.1% and 26.1% respectively.

On the other hand, Yorkshire and the West Midlands saw the strongest rise in new electric car sales. In the West Midlands it soared by 420% while Yorkshire saw a 322% growth.

“Although the green argument is a powerful one, Buttle said, “and many of us would happily drive less polluting cars, too many people who rely on their vehicles every day are concerned about the number of available public and private electric charging points.

“When we polled UK drivers recently about switching to electric, an inadequate charging infrastructure was the most common reason cited by respondents as to why they wouldn’t consider switching to an electric car over the next five years.