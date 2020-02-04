Morley College London merges with Kensington and Chelsea College

Leading provider of adult education, Morley College London, has today officially merged with Kensington and Chelsea College (KCC), to become one of the largest providers of lifelong learning in the capital.

Established in 1889, and with its roots stretching back even further, Morley College London is one of the country’s oldest and largest specialist providers of adult education. As one of only nine Specialist Designated Institutions (SDIs) in the UK, it has increased flexibility in how it utilises funding received to best meet local learning needs.

The merger is supported by £32 million of investment from the Department for Education, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and the Greater London Authority. As part of the merger the North Kensington Centre, which serves the local community affected by the tragedy of the Grenfell Tower fire, will undergo major refurbishment and be protected as a community hub for education and skills. As a merged college, Morley will provide a sustainable and affordable programme of lifelong learning across three centres – North Kensington, Chelsea and Waterloo – serving more than 17,000 students drawn from all boroughs of London and beyond.

Morley College London is committed to outstanding learning opportunities in Arts, Culture and Applied Sciences. The merged college will invest in curriculum innovation and learning environments, with increased choices at all levels of study, including progression to advanced and higher study. With learning linked to skills needs and jobs growth in the Creative Industries, the Chelsea Centre will further expand its established profile in Fashion and the Visual Arts. Following renovation, a broad-based range of learning opportunities will be established at the North Kensington Centre aligned to local learning needs featuring enterprise, health and science, tourism, social sciences and IT.

The opportunity to achieve this vision is the result of determined advocacy and activism in the North Kensington Community, led by the Save Wornington College Campaign.

Chair of Governors at Morley College London, Dr Stuart Edwards said: “We are committed to lifelong community-based learning and are proud to have served our communities for over 130 years. This significant public investment into education and skills will provide enhanced learning opportunities for Londoners.”

“Working together, with our shared values, we will meet the learning needs of a growing number of students within the communities that we serve.”

Dr Andrew Gower, Principal of Morley College London commented: “Morley is all about the joy of learning and the positive impact successful learning has in bringing out potential, restoring self-belief and creating new opportunity. We believe that the College should be at the heart of the communities it serves and that learning is for everyone, at every age and stage of life.”

A Government spokesperson said: “This merger will provide local communities, including those tragically affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, with the opportunity to access high quality education and training. The investment we are making will support our drive to level up skills and opportunity so more people can progress and we look forward to hearing more about Morley College’s future plans.”

Image: © Batternut / CC BY-SA 4.0