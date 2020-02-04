Life Drawing Course with renowned artist Dan Whiteson at Baglioni Hotel

10th February from 7.30-9.30 pm

An exciting new collaboration between Baglioni Hotel and Dan Whiteson, this fully tutored class is perfect for inquisitive minds with no previous experience of drawing required.

With nearly a decade of experience teaching life drawing in venues ranging from Sotheby’s, The Wallace Collection and Village Underground, your evening will be guided by Whiteson’s expert tuition throughout.

Using his uniquely dynamic and informal approach you can expert numerous experimental exercises designed to push you away from your comfort zone and towards new means of creative visual expression, all within the opulent and inspiring surrounds of Baglioni Hotel London. Drawing, drinking, music and nudity; what more could you want from a Monday night?!

The class is open to any beginner artists and those more experienced.

All materials are included with the entry fee. No photography of the model is permitted. 18+ only

More information and tickets can be found through the links below.

Baglioni Hotel London

60 Hyde Park Gate,

South Kensington,

London SW7 5BB

tel :020 3911 2033

