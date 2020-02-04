Generous support for young artists in philanthropic gift to University of the Arts London

Former Camden residents Rodney and Tessa Moorhouse dedicated their lives to helping young people to thrive in the arts. Their generous gift to University of the Arts London (UAL) will support 20 undergraduate students and 20 postgraduate students over five years.

Rodney was locally renowned textile designer who worked from a workshop in Camden High Street named “Moorhouse Asscoiates”. Here he mentored young practicioners and printed vibrant textiles to be sold at Liberty’s, Sandersons and Heals. He also tutored at Camberwell College of Arts and was the course leader of Surface Design at Chelsea College of Arts from 1969 to 1977. His wife Tessa was a respected District Judge of the Family Division.

The couple experienced immense challenge through their lives after a car crash in 1967 left them both with serious injuries. Despite this, the couple were determined to run their business in a way that helped young people to start their creative career.

Their gift to UAL ensures that the values that they held throughout their lives are continued today. Over five years, eight students each year will benefit from The Moorhouse Bursary and Scholarship Programme. Moorhouse Scholarships will be awarded to four MA Textile Design Students, and Moorhouse Bursaries will awarded to four undergraduate students who have come to UAL through the University’s outreach programme, Insights. The scholarships will help towards tuition fees and living expenses. Applicants will be welcomed from those who would benefit from financial support. Home, EU and International students are eligible.

David Crow, Pro Vice-Chancellor Student Experience and Head of Camberwell, Chelsea and Wimbledon Colleges, UAL said: “This extraordinarily generous gift from Tessa and Rodney Moorhouse will transform the lives of a number of students for years to come. It will provide fantastic opportunities for individuals to contribute to the creative industries who simply wouldn’t be able to do so otherwise and add new voices to the creative landscape of the UK.”

Textile Design at Chelsea College of Arts is underpinned by sustainable and responsible approaches to design with a focus on the debate around environmental issues and the designer’s role and responsibility in relation to these.

An exhibition celebrating the Moorhouse Bursary and Scholarship Programme will be hosted by UAL at Chelsea College of Arts in the Triangle Space from 5 to 7 February 2020. The exhibition is open to the public from 10am to 5pm everyday. Postgraduate students from Chelsea College of Arts Textile Design course will be showing examples of their work alongside a selection of Rodney Moorhouse’s textile designs and photography.