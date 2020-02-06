The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Back!

“The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards” is now open and ready to take entries. Anyone can enter this free competition at www.comedywildlifephoto.com for a chance to win a safari in Africa with Alex Walker’s Serian and a handmade unique trophy. Also, don’t forget you will get the honor of being the next Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year!

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards supports “Conservation through Competition” and supports conversation by partnering with the Born Free Foundation which receives 10% of the competition profit (visit www.bornfree.org.uk). The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is a fun way to express your love for wildlife images while also thinking about how you can better the planet and support conservation.

Start taking your wildlife pictures now because the deadline for all entries is 31 May 2020.

If you have any general questions about the rules and regulations regarding the competition, you can email info@comedywildlifephoto.com.