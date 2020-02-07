Celebrating The Taste of Spain – Speciality Spanish Food & Drink Promotion at Partridges two Central London Stores from 4th – 18th February

The Spanish Food & Drink sector is currently the largest industry in Spain.

In 2018, its turnover exceeded €116,000 million, an increase of more than €30,000 million, which is 3% of Spanish GDP and 20% of Spanish manufacturing industry.

The UK is Spain’s 4th largest trade partner and exported more than €2,000 million of food and drink to Spain in 2018 (just behind France, Italy and Portugal).

The FIAB (The Spanish Food & Drink Industries Federation), with the support of the MAPA (The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food), has made it possible for 14 Spanish companies to participate in a Point of Sale Promotion at Partridges two Central London shops, at Duke of York Square, Chelsea and Gloucester Road Kensington, from Tuesday 4th – Tuesday 18th February. Products from these Spanish food and drink companies will also be available at the Partridges Duke of York Square Saturday Fine Food market on the Kings Road in Chelsea on Saturday 8th and 15th February.

Partridges, Royal Warrant holder and grocer to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, was founded in 1972 and is one of the few remaining independent family-run fine food shops in Central London. It still cherishes its original idea of providing the very finest quality foods to its customers and is delighted to be involved in this promotion. Some of the Spanish gourmet products included in the promotion are: • Iberian products (Spanish ham from COVAP and Consorcio del Jabugo), • Olive oil (Castillo de Canena, La Chinata and Aceites García de la Cruz), • Sparkling water and juices (Vichy Catalan), • Chocolate and confectionary (Valor, Bomnons Cudie and El Almendro), • Olives (Aceitunas Torrent and Faroliva), • Saffron (Verdu Canto Saffron Spain), • Honey (Mielso SA) • Canned food (Conservas Agromar)

Enjoy your trip to flavour!

www.partridges.co.uk