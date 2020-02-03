Another record breaking Fine Sale to kick start the New Year!

Lots Road Auctions are already off to a great start, having broken their January record yet again! Their first Fine Sale Auction of the year took place on the 26th of January. After many years of being in business, Lots Road Auctions have been the talk of the town recently.

Last year they had their 40th anniversary and their record breaking Fine Sale in September. As the New Year has surfaced, their very first Fine Sale of the year was a huge success. Breaking their total from last year’s Fine Sale in Jan 2019. With modern lots proving most popular, Lots Road had a stunning array of items which were on offer.

Highlights were a set of six rare Fritz Hansen AX Chairs, a Vitra Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, a set of 10 Hermès Sellier Chairs which retailed at £9,000 per chair and a David Hockney lithograph which sold for £14,000.

Their next Fine Sale auction will be taking place on Sunday the 23rd of February as well as a Russian Sale on the 9th of Feb. Don’t forget, they are a weekly auction house, in which they have auctions of up to 600 + lots every Sunday from 12pm onwards.

Contact their valuations department for an obligation-free valuation valuations@lotsroad.com

Viewing times are available via their website lotsroad.com

And lastly, head over to their social media channels for everything Lots Road related!