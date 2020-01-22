Tribute Ink at the National Army Museum

The National Army Museum will welcome The Royal British Legion’s unique exhibition which brings to life the powerful and poignant stories behind the tattoos of people in the Armed Forces.

The exhibition showcases how the military community use tattoos to commemorate comrades and loved ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice whilst serving their country. The exhibition explores how serving personnel also use the art of tattooing to mark their service, achievements and sense of belonging to the Navy, Army and RAF. Renowned photographer Charlie Clift was given unprecedented access to military inspired locations to capture service personnel and veterans alongside personal stories from the veterans and life-sized 3D replicas of some of the tattoos.

Exclusive to the exhibition’s showing at the National Army Museum, The Royal Chelsea Hospital, located next door to the museum, will be showcasing four Chelsea Pensioner’s personal stories, alongside that of their Regimental Sergeant Major, a veteran with 24 years Army service who has extensive tattoos.