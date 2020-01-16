Retirement Living and Care Information Open Day- 21 January

Choices in retirement living or elderly care have, until recently, been relatively limited between staying in your own home, downsizing to a retirement apartment or moving into a care home. Staying in your own home may not be as easy as it sounds; dealing with stairs and the upkeep of a larger house and garden maybe becoming too much work. Retirement apartments may solve the problem of stairs and typically being smaller properties are easier to manage but few offer the sort of communal facilities and services which encourage an active social life and solve the problem of isolation.

Eden Court Retirement Village and Care Home in Battersea which is due to open in late spring 2020 offers a solution to all these problems. The luxury retirement village will provide one and two-bedroom retirement apartments set in a friendly sociable community with luxurious facilities and extensive services to help you enjoy and maintain your independence. These include a restaurant, bar, activities studio, fitness studio and hair and beauty salon along with a number of services to make life easier such as private transport. There is also the reassurance of a care home within the complex offering a wide range of care services and with the fit and finish of a 5-star hotel.

To help people understand more about this outstanding new facility for London, Eden Court are holding an information open day on Tuesday 21st January at the Lost Society (339 Battersea Park Road, Battersea SW11 4LS), 2pm – 8pm.

Commented Zoe Williamson, general manager of Eden Court, “This event will give visitors the opportunity to view floor plans and computer generated images of the properties, plus talk to the team about the wonderful services and facilities on offer.”

The open plan living apartments include an ergonomically designed kitchen with granite worktops, built in wardrobe within the main bedroom and stunning shower rooms. For additional peace of mind, each apartment has a 24-hour emergency call system which links to the on-site team. Apartment prices range from £400,000 – £750,000.

The exceptional care home includes en-suite rooms along with a small selection of care suites, ideal for couples or those who are looking for more space. The care home will provide nursing and residential care along with a dedicated community for those living with dementia.

For more information contact Eden Court on 020 627 1547 or visit www.cinnamoncc.com/edencourt